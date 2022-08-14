A Halltown man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday on Route O, two miles south of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Edward D. Griffin, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:40 a.m. by the Lawrence County coroner, the patrol said. His body was taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City, the patrol said.
The patrol said Griffin's northbound Honda trike ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The patrol said the exact time of the crash is unknown.
