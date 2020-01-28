NEVADA, Mo. — A Harwood man is being held at the Vernon County Jail on drug trafficking and firearm charges related to a Vernon County deputy's traffic stop conducted last week near Walker.
Richard K. Jackson, 51, was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon after the deputy's discovery of an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, some drug paraphernalia and two loaded firearms inside the vehicle, authorities said.
Jackson remained in custody Tuesday on a cash-only bond of $50,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.