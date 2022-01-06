Judge Joseph Hensley denied Robert Buggey's bond reduction request Thursday when he waived his preliminary hearing on charges that he sexually abused a young girl.
Buggey, 37, was charged Nov. 5 with two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and single counts of statutory rape and furnishing a minor with pornographic material.
The charges were filed as the result of an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department of disclosures the girl made in another state after having spent several weeks last summer at a residence in Jasper County.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl told investigators Buggey showed pornographic videos on his phone, and described acts of rape and sodomy perpetrated on her by the defendant.
Buggey's public defender asked the judge to consider lowering his client's bond amounts and placing him on house arrest with electronic monitoring while awaiting trial.
The prosecutor's office opposed the request, pointing out the seriousness of the charges, the possible life sentences they carry and the flight risk he consequently poses. The judge concurred with the prosecutor's office and left the bonds set at $100,000 cash only and $100,000 surety.
