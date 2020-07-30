A 17-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he stabbed a man three times, almost killing him, on June 20 in Carthage.
Osvin R. Hernandez waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 31.
Hernandez is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Cristian Ordonez Lopez with a folding pocketknife twice in the hip and once in the back, where the knife went through his chest wall and punctured a lung, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Carthage police were called to the 900 block of East 13th Street, where they found the victim lying with a large amount of blood pouring out of the wound to his back. He purportedly told officers before he was taken to a hospital that Hernandez had stabbed him.
The 911 caller who alerted police to the stabbing reported seeing a white Chevrolet Camaro speed away from the scene. The affidavit states that the defendant called his girlfriend and told her: "I think I just killed someone." He purportedly identified Ordonez Lopez to the girlfriend as the "someone" he had stabbed.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher acknowledged in court on Thursday that the victim has expressed a wish that Hernandez not have to serve a lengthy prison term. But she also said the defendant stabbed Ordonez Lopez for no apparent reason and that the victim almost died. She further indicated that the prosecutor's office is not inclined to just let the teen off without consequences for his alleged act.
Defense attorney Austin Knoblock asked the judge to consider reducing bond and letting his client out of jail with an ankle monitor in light of the victim not wishing to see him have to stay locked up. The judge denied that request.
