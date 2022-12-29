LAMAR, Mo. — A 45-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on eight felony counts filed on him a year ago in connection with an arrest for the beating of a minor over a six-day period.
Daniel T. Williams, of rural Lamar, waived a preliminary hearing this month in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on counts of first-degree and third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property and two additional counts of stealing. His arraignment in a trial division has been scheduled for Jan. 12.
Williams is accused of repeatedly beating a boy over a six-day period in December 2021 at a residence along Missouri Highway 160 near Golden City.
The boy told investigators with the Barton County Sheriff's Department that he was "tortured all night" by Williams after getting into some trouble. A probable-cause affidavit states that he alleged that Williams spanked him, hit him with a belt and punched him in the arm and stomach.
Further investigation by the sheriff's office led to the alleged discoveries that Williams was a convicted felon in possession of four firearms, two of which he purportedly had stolen from the boy's family.
