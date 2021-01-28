A defendant facing three felony counts and four misdemeanors from a drunken driving incident a year ago in Joplin waived a preliminary Thursday on the charges and was ordered to stand trial.
Douglas L. Guinn, 37, of Holden, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree property damage and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving in a careless and imprudent manner, driving without proof of insurance, and possession of marijuana.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the charges stem from a single-vehicle crash Feb. 5 in the 300 block of East Third Street in downtown Joplin. Guinn purportedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving, and it left the street, ran over three curbs and through a fence before hitting a utility pole.
As police arrived, he allegedly tried to flee in the vehicle but was blocked from doing so by the pole and a city work truck, according to the affidavit. He then locked himself in and refused to get out of the vehicle for 15 minutes and repeatedly rammed the vehicle that was parked behind him to keep him from leaving, placing the driver of the vehicle at risk for injury and causing more than $750 damage to the vehicle, the affidavit alleges.
A search of the defendant's vehicle purportedly turned up a small amount of marijuana.
