NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man caught in possession of the driver's licenses of 17 people and debit cards belonging to 49 other people waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of methamphetamine.
Malcolmx L. Cunningham, 40, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on the charges. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Cunningham's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 8.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a search warrant served by Neosho police Oct. 30, 2019, on the defendant's apartment on Lael Street resulted in the seizure of a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine and six syringes containing a liquid that tested positive for the illicit drug in addition to several glass pipes and some digital scales.
The search also allegedly turned up the 17 driver's licenses and 49 debit cards as well as laptop computers, tablets, a scanner and check programs suspected of being used as forging instruments. The affidavit states that the driver's licenses and debit cards are believed to have been stolen from vehicles and mailboxes and used to create counterfeit checks.
Cunningham also allegedly had in his possession the mail of two victims, including a neighbor who lived in the duplex where he resided.
