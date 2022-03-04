A Joplin woman has been ordered bound over for trial on identity theft charges.
Michele D. Fetters, 43, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forging instrument. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for March 23.
The charges stem from a warrants arrest Dec. 3, 2019, of the defendant and another suspect, Gary D. Long Jr., 49, at a motel on West 30th Street in Joplin.
A search of Long's person purportedly turned up more than $500 in phony currency, and a search warrant was served on their motel room that resulted in the seizure of two printers, 18 printer ink cartridges and several counterfeit bills of varying denominations, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Also seized were passports, investment papers, a Social Security card and debit card documents belonging to other people, according to the affidavit.
Long pleaded guilty to possession of a forging instrument in the case and was sentenced in November to six years in prison.
