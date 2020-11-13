Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in separate felony weapon cases pending in Jasper County Circuit Court and were ordered to stand trial.
James A. Conway, 36, of Webb City, waived a hearing on felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 2.
Conway was arrested on the charges March 26 when he allegedly entered the Webb City home of his estranged wife with a gun and pointed the firearm at the back of her head, threatening to shoot her. A probable-cause affidavit states that the couple were in the process of getting a divorce at the time and that he committed the act of pointing the gun at his wife in the presence of their child. The document also states that Conway has prior felony convictions for theft, motor vehicle theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
David L. Hoenshell, 52, of rural Carthage, waived a hearing on a single count of unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an arrest May 3 at his residence on Harmony Road. The judge also set his initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 2.
Hoenshell is accused of getting drunk and threatening to blow his neighbor's head off with a shotgun, which a probable-cause affidavit states he fired three times into the air.
