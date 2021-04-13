A 28-year-old suspect is facing new felony drug and firearm charges stemming from a warrant arrest Sunday night in the parking lot of a restaurant on Range Line Road in Joplin.
Police Cpl. Isaac Costley said an officer spotted a vehicle late Sunday night in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 1029 S. Range Line Road that the officer recognized as belonging to David G. Jackson, 28, who had an outstanding warrant.
Officers made contact with Jackson and took him into custody on the warrant, Costley said. Police located three bags of heroin weighing a total of 9.7 grams, 194 alprazolam pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and a .40-caliber handgun in the suspect's possession, he said.
Jackson was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
