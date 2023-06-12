LAMAR, Mo. — A former janitor at Liberal High School waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he sexually exploited a 16-year-old girl from another high school in Barton County.
James T. Mayfield, 26, of Lamar, waived the hearing in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a count of sexual exploitation of a minor. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for Thursday.
Mayfield was arrested on the charge May 31 following an investigation by the Barton County Sheriff's Department and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.
The sheriff's office received a report April 26 of the girl's communications with an adult male on Snapchat and an interview of her was conducted at the Children's Center in Joplin. Her parents were contacted and they provided the sheriff's office with the girl's cellphone and consent to search the device.
During the interview, she purportedly disclosed having extensive contact with Mayfield via Snapchat during which they exchanged nude images of themselves, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The girl let a friend know about her online relationship with the defendant and learned from her that Mayfield may have been involved with another minor at Liberal High School.
A search of her phone showed that most, if not all, of her contact with the defendant had been deleted. But further investigation and an interview of the defendant allegedly confirmed the exchange of nude images of themselves. Mayfield also purportedly acknowledged that he knew the girls and that what he was doing could get him in trouble, according to the affidavit.
