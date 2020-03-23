PITTSBURG, Kan. — A home security system is being credited with helping a Pittsburg resident thwart a burglar who entered his home while he was out of town.
Pittsburg police responded to a report at 12:30 p.m. Friday of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 900 block of East Ninth Street and stopped a suspect as he was coming out a back door of the house with property allegedly taken from the home.
Ryan J.A. Williams, 28, of Pittsburg, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement. Williams, who also had an active warrant for his arrest, was being held over the weekend on a $5,000 bond related to the burglary and a cash-only bond of $411 attached to the outstanding warrant.
Pittsburg police said in a news release that they were alerted to the burglary by the homeowner who reported that a security camera inside his house had been activated and was sending him images of a man moving about his home. He was able to provide officers a description of the suspect before the suspect apparently unplugged the camera, according to police.
