Police caught a burglary suspect early Friday morning inside a residence in central Joplin when an occupant was alerted to the break-in by their home surveillance system.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said Trevor D. Osburn, 26, of Joplin, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at 2630 S. New Hampshire Ave. He was charged with second-degree burglary.

Osburn was arraigned Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court before Associate Judge John Nicholas. He remained in custody after the hearing, with his bond set at $3,500 surety or $500 cash pending a bond modification hearing Wednesday.

      

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.