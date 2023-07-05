A 36-year-old homeless man was treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin for injuries inflicted in an apparent assault Tuesday afternoon in an alley in downtown Joplin.
James M. Shaffer told police that he was walking down an alley west of Virginia Avenue when he was struck on the head and knocked unconscious. Capt. William Davis said Shaffer told an officer that he never saw who hit him.
The report remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.
