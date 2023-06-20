A 33-year-old suspect is being held on a charge that he struck another homeless man in the face with a machete Friday morning across the street from the Watered Gardens ministry and shelter in Joplin.
Police were called about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of South Jackson Avenue where they found Thomas E. Harris, 44, with a cut to his face that had been inflicted in the 500 block of South Kentucky Avenue. Police Capt. William Davis said Harris was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of the injury.
Police later arrested another homeless man, David A. Parker, 33, in their investigation of the incident. Parker, who was charged with first-degree assault, remained in custody Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
