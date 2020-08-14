A homeless Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on five felony and two misdemeanor counts he is facing from arrests in April and May and was ordered to stand trial.
Dakota K. Parkhurst, 25, waived the hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree robbery incurred in April and two counts of misdemeanor assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and single counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest pertaining to an incident in May.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 5.
Parkhurst is accused of assaulting two employees who tried to stop him April 24 from walking out of the Cash Savers store at 811 W. Seventh St. without paying for a bottle of Gatorade. Police arrested him on suspicion of robbery minutes later.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with charges following a May 30 incident at Discount Smokes and Liquor, 1804 E. Seventh St., states that Parkhurst threatened an employee with a knife after the employee asked him to leave the store. He later started to draw the knife out of his pocket when a police officer commanded him to stop as he was walking away from the store, according to the affidavit. The officer shot him with a stun gun to make the arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.