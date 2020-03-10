A homeless man accused of swinging a knife at another man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and received probation.
Harold E. Ray, 55, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and assessed Ray one year in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for a year.
The defendant had been facing a felony count of second-degree assault. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Ray swung a knife at Ryan Glover on Oct. 31 near the intersection of Eighth Street and Harlem Avenue. Glover told police that Ray asked him for a cigarette and that he replied he did not have one because he did not smoke.
Glover said Ray became angry, got up in his face and started yelling at him. He pushed him away, and Ray pulled out a knife and swung it at him. Glover avoided being cut, but Ray was arrested and charged with assault, according to the affidavit.
