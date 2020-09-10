A judge sent a homeless man to prison this week on felony weapon charges stemming from an incident May 30 at the Discount Smokes and Liquor store on East Seventh Street in Joplin.
Dakota K. Parkhurst, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and to a single count of resisting arrest in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that dismissed related counts of armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault as well as a count of second-degree robbery stemming from a separate incident April 24 at the Cash Saver store on West Seventh Street.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Parkhurst three concurrent terms of four years each for the weapon and resisting arrest convictions. The judge further ordered that the sentences run concurrently with two suspended sentences of seven years each that Parkhurst received in March on convictions for possession of controlled substances in 2019.
Parkhurst threatened an employee of the liquor store with a knife when the employee asked him to leave the business. He later started to draw the knife when a police officer commanded him to stop as he was walking away from the store. The officer shot him with a stun gun to effect the arrest.
The robbery charge concerned an alleged assault of two Cash Saver employees who tried to keep Parkhurst from walking out of that business without paying for a bottle of Gatorade.
