A 37-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he molested and raped a girl under 12 years old.
Jimmy L. Dodd, who is listed as homeless on court records, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree child molestation and first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Dodd's initial appearance in a trial division for June 1.
The charges were brought against Dodd in 2020 following an investigation by Sarcoxie police and the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services of disclosures made by the victim.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl told investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that in September or October 2019 that Dodd was snorting a white powder substance in front of her that he said was meth and heroin, and forced her to take some pills that caused her to pass out.
When she later woke up and went to her room at a residence in Carterville, Dodd followed her and started taking her clothes off, she told investigators. She said she tried to get away from him, but he hit her on the head with a lamp, knocking her out for a period.
All she could remember after that was Dodd telling her, "It's gonna be all right" and "Nobody is gonna know," according to the affidavit. The next thing she could remember is waking up the next morning with pain and finding a significant amount of blood.
She told investigators that for several weeks after that, Dodd acted guilty and would not speak to her or look at her.
