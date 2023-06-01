A felony assault charge that a homeless man was facing from an incident late last year was dismissed Thursday by the Jasper County prosecutor's office when his victim did not show up to testify at a preliminary hearing.
James D. Stanford, 29, had been charged with first-degree assault in an attack Nov. 30 on Gentry Gaw in the 3100 block of East 13th Street in Duquesne.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge stated that Stanford and Gaw got into an argument over money and that Stanford hit Gaw in the head with an object that caused him to lose consciousness. Once he regained his senses, he took himself to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion and provided stitches to close his head wound, according to the affidavit.
