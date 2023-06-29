A homeless Joplin man's felony weapon charge was dismissed this week in an agreement on a related misdemeanor theft charge.
Christopher L. Britt, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of stealing in a plea deal dismissing a more serious charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Britt 60 days in jail with credit for having already served that much time.
The charges had been filed in connection with an incident Oct. 13, 2021, at the Downtown Corner Mart on West Fourth Street in downtown Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit stated that he tried to steal a can of malt liquor from the business and threatened the store's clerk with a hammer when the clerk tried to stop him.
