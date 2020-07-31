A 48-year-old homeless woman reported being raped Thursday by two men in some woods on the west side of town.
Police Capt. Will Davis said a female doctor spotted a woman laying in a field about 6:45 p.m. near Schifferdecker Avenue and 20th Street and stopped to check on her well-being. Davis said the woman told the doctor she had been raped in some nearby woods.
The woman was taken to Freeman Hospital West for a sexual assault exam, and the report remained under investigation by police on Friday without any arrests having been made.
