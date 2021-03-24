A 23-year-old homeless woman reported having been sexually assaulted about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Kentucky Avenue in Joplin.
The woman told police that a man with a gun approached her and forced her to perform a sex act and then raped her.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the woman told police the man fled the area on foot before officers arrived. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West for a sexual assault exam.
No arrest had been made in the case by late Wednesday afternoon.
