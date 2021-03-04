A 23-year-old homeless woman reported being sexually assaulted by two men this week in a storm shelter in Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the woman reported to police Wednesday that she was raped by two men with whom she had been using methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon inside a storm shelter. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a sexual assault examination.
The report remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made.
