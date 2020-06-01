NEOSHO, Mo. — The discovery Saturday of the body of a 55-year-old man beneath a pile of debris on a property near Neosho is being treated as a homicide by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said in a news release Monday that a neighbor found the body of Robert L. Bryant partially hidden beneath some debris on Bryant's property at 15726 Finch Road. Jennings said family members told investigators that Bryant had not been seen since the previous Sunday but had not been reported missing as yet.
A search warrant was served and evidence collected at the property following the discovery of the body. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.
Anyone with information about Bryant's death is being asked to contact the Newton County sheriff's office at 417-451-8300.
