SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a member of the Southwest Missouri Honkies prison gang to 25 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which almost 9.5 kilograms of methamphetamine were intercepted by state troopers.
U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool assessed William F. Jones, 45, of Fairview, the prison term without parole at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield.
Jones had pleaded guilty May 21, 2020, to his role in the conspiracy to distribute the meth from December 2016 through October 2017 in Christian, Greene and Polk counties in Missouri. The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said Jones was a high-level member of the Honkies who had declined a top leadership role.
While under surveillance by law enforcement on Oct. 11, 2017, Jones drove to the Kansas City area and checked into a hotel in Independence, the U.S. attorney's office said. Co-defendant Justin L. Rhoads, 33, of Lebanon, met him in the hotel's parking lot a few days later, and a duffel bag was placed in Rhoads' pickup truck that a state trooper subsequently stopped on Missouri Highway 13 south of Humansville.
A search of the vehicle turned up plastic bags inside the duffel bag that contained about 21 pounds of meth determined to be at least 93 percent pure.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Rhoads pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced in January to 12 years without parole.
