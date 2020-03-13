PITTSBURG, Kan. — The cause of a Friday morning fire that destroyed a house in Pittsburg remained under investigation late in the day.
The Pittsburg Fire Department responded at 7 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 400 block of West Fifth Street and found a two-story house in flames. No one was in the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The Pittsburg police said in a news release that the fire was deemed suspicious in origin, and the Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal and police were investigating.
