GALENA, Kan. — Authorities are attempting to identify some badly decomposed remains discovered Monday afternoon in Galena.
Police received a report of a body found in a field near 11th and Wood streets, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the effort to identify the remains believed to be those of an adult male, and determine the cause and manner of death.
The KBI said in a news release Tuesday that identification of the man is expected to take longer than usual due to the condition of the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled, the bureau said in the release.
Anyone with information about the discovery is being asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-572-7463 or Galena police at 620-783-1900. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.