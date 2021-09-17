NEVADA, Mo. — A man from Hume recently waived a preliminary hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court on charges that he sexually abused an underage girl nine years ago.
Randal F. Loyd, 55, waived the hearing Sept. 9 on a felony count of second-degree statutory sodomy and a misdemeanor count of child molestation, and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set his initial appearance in a trial division for Oct. 22.
The case came to light in April when the alleged victim, now an adult, contacted the Vernon County Sheriff's Department about an incident in April 2021. She told investigators that Loyd climbed into bed with her while she was asleep and touched her inappropriately.
An investigation found witnesses who could corroborate various details of the victim's account, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
