A 52-year-old man accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife in recent months has been ordered to stand trial on six felony counts of domestic assault.
Bobby Joe Miller, of Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on two cases involving a total of six counts of second-degree domestic assault. Judge Joe Hensley set Miller's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on June 16.
A single count of the offense that had been filed on him with respect to an alleged attack on his wife in late September or early October in Carterville was amended to four counts by the Jasper County prosecutor's office prior to the hearing.
Similarly, a single count initially filed with respect to another alleged assault on March 7 was amended to two counts prior to his decision to waive the hearing.
The original affidavit filed in the 2020 case alleged that Miller was in a vehicle with his wife in Carterville when he pulled her from the back seat into the front seat and began strangling her.
The original affidavit in the March case alleged that during an incident at an address in Joplin, Miller hit his wife on the top of her head with his fist and grabbed her by the throat and choked her while making threats and pushing her around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.