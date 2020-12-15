A 53-year-old Joplin man has pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in a plea deal dismissing a related alleged violation of a protection order and a separate felony assault of his wife.
William E. Ingram pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree burglary in a plea agreement dismissing the other two counts and limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than four years. Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing Feb. 8.
Probable-cause affidavits alleged that Ingram choked his wife, Joan M. Ingram, 58, and dragged her by her hair during an argument on Sept. 2, 2018, at their residence in Joplin and that he then visited her residence twice on Oct. 6 of that year in violation of a court order, pushing his way in through the front door as she tried to keep him out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.