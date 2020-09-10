A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony charges that he punched his wife in the face multiple times and choked her during an argument.
Billy D. Tate Jr., 62, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. An entry showing the date for Tate's initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been made in electronic court records by the time the court closed on Thursday.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Tate's wife became upset with him July 23 and asked him to leave their home on Bird Avenue. He purportedly responded by hitting her in the face and knocking her down, and then began pummeling her face with his fist.
The affidavit states that he started choking her to the point she almost lost consciousness before she was able to kick him off her. According to the court document, she followed him outside to the front gate of their yard, where he again punched her in the face before leaving their address.
The affidavit states that she suffered a deep cut and bruising above one eye, a bite mark on her forearm, an apparent broken nose and black eye, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of those injuries.
