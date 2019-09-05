A 51-year-old driver is facing three felony counts related to a police pursuit and vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 44 in Joplin.
William T. Bailey, of Joplin, was charged Thursday in Newton County Circuit Court with resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked in connection with a pursuit that began shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 5.8 of I-44.
Sgt. Andy Blair of the Joplin Police Department said the pursuit began when an officer tried to stop a revoked driver in the eastbound lanes of I-44. During the pursuit, the fleeing driver allegedly struck a semitruck and kept going until his vehicle traveled down an embankment and crashed. He then got out and fled into some woods, Blair said.
Police later located Bailey leaving a convenience store and took him into custody, according to Blair.
