A Pineville man was injured in an accident attributed to ice at 9:25 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Paul E. Kartka, 27, of Monticello, Minnesota, was southbound when he lost control on an ice-covered road, crossed the median, struck a guardrail and hit a northbound vehicle driven by Everett E. Thurman, 77, of Pineville, according to the patrol.
Thurman was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Kartka was not listed as injured, the patrol reported.
• A Stella woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 8:55 p.m. Saturday on Route A, 2 miles west of Wheaton in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Jeremy T. Suhay, 39, of Stella, was eastbound when he lost control on an ice-covered road and ran into the ditch. Amanda S. Suhay, 35, a passenger, was taken by Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol reported.
• A Marionville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:25 a.m Saturday on Route H half a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the patrol.
Navjot Singh, 21, of Modesto, California, was attempting to cross over Route H from the off-ramp in his westbound Kenworth when he pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Kristen M. Johnson, 22, of Marionville, which struck Singh's truck, the patrol reported.
Johnson was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries. Singh was not listed as injured, according to the patrol.
