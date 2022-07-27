Joplin police on Wednesday released the name of a man critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 1200 block of East Hill Street and reported that he is now in stable condition.
Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Daniel Samuels, of Joplin.
Samuels was found wounded outside the residence at the Hill Street address after a report of gunshots there about 3:42 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting remained under investigation on Wednesday with no arrest made as yet, according to Capt. William Davis.
