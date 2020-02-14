A Lockwood woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:50 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 39, a mile south of Miller in Lawrence County at the junction with Missouri Highway 96, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Racheal Mabary, 34, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Travis J. Trent, 24, of Lockwood, that collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Sam L. Brown, 17, of Miller, when Brown failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• A teen from Liberal was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:03 p.m. Friday on Northwest 130th Lane, about 2 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Mykala A. Kennedy, 18, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was a passenger in a southbound car driven by Rachel L. Buss, 17, of Liberal, that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Jasper resident was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:50 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 3 miles south of Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Lori A. Johnston, 45, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries, the state patrol said.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a semitruck driven by James L. Keister, 59, of Mesquite, Texas, the patrol said.
