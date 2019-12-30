Two Southwest City residents suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 10 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43, about 5 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Pedro Cejudo-Corona, 37, and his passenger, Mario Delpeno, 20, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Their southbound pickup truck collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck driven by Drayton J. Terrill, 20, of Anderson, when Terrill attempted to pass another vehicle, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:50 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 76, 6 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Chance L. Bracht, 19, of Rocky Comfort, was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with minor injuries. Jo E. Sala, 72, of Pineville, who also suffered minor injuries, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital in Neosho.
Bracht's westbound Mazda 6 crossed the centerline and struck Sala's eastbound Cadillac DTS head-on, the patrol said.
