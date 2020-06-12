A 21-year-old man accused of assaulting another inmate at the Jasper County Jail waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges related to that incident and a prior burglary.
Dawson A.R. Howell, of Joplin, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of of first-degree assault and misdemeanor sexual misconduct in connection with the incident at the jail on April 7 and of first-degree burglary stemming from a Feb. 23 break-in at a residence in Joplin. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 13.
Howell purportedly assaulted a fellow inmate, first teasing him in a sexual manner and verbally taunting him in a jail cell block, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
When the other inmate pushed Howell away, Howell got on top of him and hit him in the face "at least six times, according to the affidavit. The other inmate was treated for injuries at Mercy Hospital Carthage, receiving six stitches to close a laceration in his mouth. The affidavit states that the inmate told an investigator that he did not wish to pursue charges for fear Howell and other inmates might retaliate.
The defendant was in jail at the time for an alleged break-in in the 2100 block of South Joplin Avenue in which tools and toolboxes were stolen.
