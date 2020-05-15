MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Aurora man accused of setting a fire in the Lawrence County Jail obtained dismissal of the arson charge dismissed when he pleaded guilty this week to other charges that landed him in jail in the first place.
Gerald L. Gray Jr., 33, pleaded guilty at a hearing Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to two felony counts of stealing and single counts of first-degree burglary and forgery in a plea deal dismissing the arson charge and allowing suspended sentences.
Circuit Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Gray to 12 years on the burglary conviction, seven years for forgery and four years on each of the stealing counts, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the court states that Gray had been banned from all Walmart stores prior to Oct. 6, 2018, when he entered the company's store in Aurora and stole several items worth about $66 and then returned them for cash.
According to the affidavit, store employees subsequently learned of the theft and reported it to Aurora-Marionville police on Oct. 19, 2018, leading to burglary and stealing charges being filed on him. The affidavit indicates that the stealing charge was filed as a felony because he had 10 prior theft-related convictions in Lawrence and Christian counties and in Springfield Municipal Court.
On July 30, 2019, while in Lawrence County Jail awaiting trial on the October charges and stealing and forgery counts from another arrest in December 2018, Gray and a fellow inmate purportedly set fire to rolls of toilet paper in the general population area of the jail. The alleged arson was caught on jail surveillance cameras, and they were charged with first-degree arson.
The other inmate, Damon L. Tate, 37, picked up another arson charge for a second fire in the jail a few weeks later. Tate's charges remain pending with the court.
