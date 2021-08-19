A series of crashes involving multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers, occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday during a heavy downpour on Interstate 44, leaving at least one person with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it investigated two crashes and that one of them involved a woman with serious injuries. The patrol does not release information about non-injury accidents. The third crash was investigated by the Joplin Police Department; details were not immediately available Thursday night.
A Baxter Springs, Kansas, woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:12 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lane of Interstate 44 at the 6.4-mile marker inside the city limits of Joplin, the patrol said.
Samantha K. Raney, 29, driver of one of the vehicles, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Freeman Hospital West.
The patrol said the other drivers, Alaina C. Kurt, 20, of Valparaiso, Indiana; Zhandos Sarbassov, 34, of Maineville, Ohio, and Norma S. Samuels, 61, of Vinita, Oklahoma, were not injured.
The patrol said all of the vehicles were westbound in the passing lane. Sarbassov, driving a tractor-trailer, was stopped for an earlier crash. The Kurt and Samuels vehicles were slowing when the Rainey vehicle started to slide on wet pavement and struck Kurt from behind. Kurt then struck Samuels from behind and Samuels struck the trailer being towed by Sarbassov.
The crashes, which happened between mile marker 6.4 and mile marker 5.4, forced the closure of the westbound lane of the interstate from Range Line Road to South Main Street for hours. The lane was opened to slow-moving traffic at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.