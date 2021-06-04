NEOSHO, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings announced Friday that an investigation by other law enforcement agencies has cleared two Newton County deputies of any wrongdoing in a May 11 shootout with a fleeing suspect.
Benjamin C. Ivey, 26, of Granby, was wounded in the shootout with Deputies Robert McNamara and Chris Farmer in a field south of Longview in McDonald County.
One of the deputies had tried to stop the SUV that Ivey was driving because he was a suspect in a burglary case with outstanding warrants. But he fled in the vehicle and allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputies out a window of the SUV as he was trying to get away from them.
Ivey eventually drove the vehicle off a road into a field near routes C and CC when spike strips set out by a state trooper deflated two of his tires. The deputies maintained that he then got out of the vehicle and was shooting at them until they returned fire and wounded him.
Neither deputy was injured in the shooting.
Ivey was treated under guard at a hospital in Springfield before being jailed on three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm in McDonald County as well as charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in Newton County.
Jennings, who asked the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Joplin police to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting, said both officers returned to duty last week when the probe cleared them of any wrongdoing.
The sheriff said the results of the probe were not announced until Friday because he was out of town last week.
