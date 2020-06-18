A Joplin man got a jail assault charge dismissed this week when he pleaded guilty to a forgery charge and received a suspended imposition of sentence.
Hank W. Starr, 21, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of forgery in a plea agreement dismissing a count of second-degree assault. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and granted Starr the suspended imposition of sentence with five years of probation.
Starr was arrested Feb. 8, 2019, when he cashed a forged check for $4,279.23 at Mid-Missouri Bank in Joplin using his own driver's license for identification, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
While in jail on the charge, he allegedly attacked inmate Aaron Waterman, hitting him six times and picking him up and throwing him to the floor, causing fractures of Waterman's hip and a lower vertebra, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
