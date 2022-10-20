A Webb City man obtained dismissal of two felony firearm charges this week in a plea deal on other charges.
James A. Conway, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Conway one year in jail on each of the three convictions with credit for time served in accordance with his plea deal. The convictions stem from two incidents two years ago.
The defendant was arrested March 26, 2020, when he entered the Webb City home of his estranged wife with a gun and pointed it at the back of her head, threatening to shoot her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The couple were getting a divorce at the time, and he is accused of committing the gun-pointing act in the presence of their child.
Conway was arrested on the vehicle tampering and resisting arrest charges on July 16 of the same year.
