Jasper County deputies arrested two Arkansas men after a pursuit of a stolen truck Tuesday in the La Russell area.
Sgt. Tim Williams said in a news release that the pursuit began when deputies spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Bentonville, Arkansas, and tried to stop the vehicle. Spike strips were put out to deflate the tires of the truck at Elm Road and County Road 110, and the vehicle came to a stop.
Lyle White, 42, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and a 28-year-old man from Rogers, Arkansas, were arrested. Williams said mail stolen from residents in the Carthage area and a white powdery substance were found inside the stolen truck.
A charge of being a fugitive from out of state was filed on White by the Jasper County prosecutor's office. But the electronic court record system for Jasper County Circuit Court did not show any other charges filed against either occupant of the truck by late Tuesday afternoon.
