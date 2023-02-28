SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a 42-year-old Jasper County man on drug trafficking and firearm charges.
Milan Alexander, who maintains residences in both Joplin and Webb City, was named in a four-count indictment handed up Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield. Alexander is accused of possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, all with intent to distribute, as well as being a felon in possession of firearms.
Narcotics agents with the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team served search warrants Feb. 2 on both of Alexander's residences, seizing 649 grams of fentanyl, two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his Joplin address and another six firearms at his residence in Webb City, according to a news release announcing the indictment from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
The release does not state where or when any cocaine or methamphetamine was seized.
After the serving of the warrants, officers attempted to stop a vehicle the suspect was driving, and the ensuing high-speed pursuit ended when his vehicle was disabled by tire deflation devices set out by Seneca police officers. After a foot chase, the suspect was found hiding in a shed, according to the news release.
The U.S. attorney's office said Alexander has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and two priors for resisting arrest as well as other convictions for possession of firearms, possession of marijuana and other controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing from officers.
