Funding background

• In April 2016, voters approved a quarter-cent increase in the county’s sales tax to last until 2023 and fund a new juvenile justice center in Joplin and exterior repairs and installation of a geothermal heating and air conditioning system at the historic Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.

That tax was to raise about $15 million with a little more than $12 million going to the juvenile center and about $2.5 million to $3 million to the courthouse in Carthage.

The county paid off all of that original $15 million in debt in 2020.

• In April 2019, the county returned to voters to ask that the sales tax be extended to 2038 to raise nearly $50 million for more projects.

With funding obtained under that ballot measure, the county recently completed the most extensive interior renovation of the courthouse in Carthage in that building’s 126-year history at a cost of $4.3 million. It was finished in 2021.

Another $12.5 million is going to an expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage that is to increase capacity from 184 inmates to 318 and provide rooms to provide more services for those inmates to help them stay out of jail once they’re released.

That project was completed in April 2022

The new Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, at a cost of about $35 million, is intended to replace the building that was built in the 1970s and is now much too small to handle the court cases and other business that passes through it.

The new Courts Building will open for business full time on Monday.