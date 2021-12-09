The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed two felony domestic assault cases Thursday when the ex-girlfriends of the defendants did not show up to testify against them at their preliminary hearings.
Blake M. Hickman 37, was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a single count of first-degree burglary in connection with an incident April 10 on Schimm Circle in Carl Junction.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that the defendant went to the home of the ex-girlfriend looking to get a sweatshirt he had left there. She told him to wait outside while she got it for him, but he pushed his way past her into the house and became angry when she told him to go back out.
According to the affidavit, he pushed her up against a wall and choked her and then grabbed her keys and wallet off a kitchen table. She tried to stop him from taking the keys and he threw her to the floor and and stomped on her shoulder and chest, the affidavit states.
Adrian M DeCarlo, 21, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault. But the prosecutor's office announced that charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
DeCarlo was arrested on the charges following an incident Jan. 1 involving his ex-girlfriend.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that he grabbed her and choked her as she was leaving a bar in downtown and later pushed her at an after-hours party the same night, where she learned that he and his brother had broken into her home and tore it up.
She subsequently found the brother laying by her front door passed out, the affidavit stated.
