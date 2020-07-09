The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges in two cases Thursday due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims in each case.
Vincent L. Jackson, 19, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office dismissed the charge instead, citing the unwillingness of the defendant's girlfriend to pursue prosecution.
Jackson was charged with hitting and choking his girlfriend Nov. 22 while they were driving to their home outside Joplin on International Lane. A probable-cause affidavit states that she told a deputy he got mad because she wanted to break up with him. She said he took her phone and her car keys and would not give them back to her until she yelled for help from a passerby.
The prosecutor's office also dismissed charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action that Stevana K. Clark, 25, of Joplin, has been facing in connection with an incident Nov. 29 at her sister's house in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Clark and her father went to the sister's house so the father could confront the sister's boyfriend about some text messages he had sent. Clark and her sister got into an altercation in the yard. When she and her father went to leave, the sister approached the vehicle to speak with their father and Clark put the vehicle in reverse with the passenger-side door still open. The door knocked the sister to the ground and dragged her down the driveway, according to the affidavit.
