A 51-year-old man from Jasper died of injuries in a motorcycle crash at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route NN, about 7 miles northeast of Avilla in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jason A. Lipari was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner, the state patrol said.
He was operating a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a ditch and a utility pole before overturning, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.
• A Webb City woman sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday on Route H, 4 miles northeast of Asbury in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Lorree B. Walters, 39, was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
