A Jasper man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a child pornography charge and was ordered to stand trial.
David K. Winton, 58, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of promoting child pornography. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 16.
The charge stems from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation that began in November 2019 when an investigator with the patrol discovered a pornographic photo of a girl about 11 or 12 years old on the internet. The photo was in a file that the investigator traced to an internet protocol address of a computer at a residence near Jasper.
A search warrant was served on the residence where Winton's family lived, and two computers were located in the defendant's bedroom, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Other members of the family told investigators that he was the only one who ever used them, according to the affidavit. A search of the computers purportedly turned up a file matching the one the investigator found available on the internet.
When questioned about the matter, Winton allegedly admitted downloading child pornography on his computer but declined to answer any other questions, according to the affidavit.
